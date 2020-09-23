Tokyo Olympics to require COVID-19 tests for athletes: draft of planned measures

FILE PHOTO: The giant Olympic rings are pictured two days before the start of the one-year countdown to the Tokyo Olympics that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the waterfront area at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Organisers of the delayed Tokyo Olympics will require COVID-19 tests for non-Japanese athletes and other participants upon arrival in Japan, according to a draft of measures proposed by organisers and released on Wednesday.

Japanese Olympic athletes and other participants living in Japan will be subject to the same measures, according to the draft measures still under discussion. Tokyo 2020 organisers were forced to delay the games due to the pandemic.