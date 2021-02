FILE PHOTO: Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee (TOGOC) CEO Toshiro Muto speaks to the media after a video conference with IOC President Thomas Bach at the TOGOC headquarters in Tokyo, Japan January 28, 2021. Takashi Aoyama/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Olympics organisers aim to find a new president as soon as possible, organising committee chief executive Toshiro Muto said on Friday.

Organisers will set up a committee to find a replacement for Yoshiro Mori, Muto told a news conference.

Mori stepped down amid uproar over sexist remarks he made.