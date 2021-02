FILE PHOTO: Saburo Kawabuchi, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games athletes village mayor and former Japan Football Association president, speaks during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan February 2, 2020, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Saburo Kawabuchi, the 84-year-old former Japan Football Association president that Tokyo Olympic organising committee chief Yoshiro Mori hand-picked to replace him, has decided to decline the job, the Asahi newspaper reported on Friday.