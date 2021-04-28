Tokyo Olympics athletes must wear face masks most of the time - guidelines

FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games mascot Miraitowa and Buddhist monks wearing protective face masks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, attend a ceremony to unveil a display of the Olympic symbol on Mt. Takao in Hachioji, west of Tokyo, Japan, April 14, 2021, to mark 100 days before the start of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool

TOKYO (Reuters) - Athletes taking part in the Tokyo Olympics must wear face masks at all times except when eating, drinking, sleeping, training or competing, according to an updated version of the ‘playbook’ of rules prepared by organisers of the Games.

The playbook also said all people visiting Japan for the Games were required to have a smartphone and to download two apps for health reporting and contact tracing. Athletes will receive a Samsung smartphone, it said.