FILE PHOTO: Japan's Olympic and Paralympic Games Minister Seiko Hashimoto attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto said on Wednesday the process to select a new Tokyo 2020 president is under way and she had no comment to make on reports she is the favoured candidate to replace Yoshiro Mori.

“The selection committee has been set up and procedures are under way. I have nothing to say beyond that,” she told reporters.