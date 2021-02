FILE PHOTO: Japan's Olympic and Paralympic Games Minister Seiko Hashimoto attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Olympics minister Seiko Hashimoto on Thursday resigned from the cabinet, a prerequisite for taking the job as head of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, and told reporters the prime minister had told her to make the Olympics successful.