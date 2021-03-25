Olympic torch relay finishes its first day in Fukushima

Olympic torch bearer Yoshihide Muroya, Japanese aerobatics pilot and race pilot of the Red Bull Air Race World Championship, lights the celebration cauldron at Hibarigahara Festival Site, during the last leg of the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay, in Minamisoma, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

FUKUSHIMA (Reuters) - A runner carrying the Olympic torch completed the first day of the relay in Fukushima, Japan, on Thursday, an event that was postponed for a year due to the global pandemic.

With waves, smiles and high fives - but no cheers - the Olympic torch relay set off on Thursday, beginning a four-month countdown to the postponed 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo, the first ever organised during a deadly pandemic.