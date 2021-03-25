Tokyo 2020 says social distance was maintained during Olympic torch relay

The Olympic torch is seen at Hibarigahara Festival Site, during the last leg of the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay, in Minamisoma, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee CEO Toshiro Muto said on Thursday that organisers were able to hold the Olympic torch relay while maintaining social distancing.

He added that organisers will plan alternative events if regions where relays are planned announce states of emergency concerning the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be the first Olympic and Paralympic Games held during a pandemic.