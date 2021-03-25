Olympic relay live feed disconnected due to technical issues: organizers

A torchbearer waves to spectators along the route of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay, on the first day of the relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Olympic relay live feed got disconnected because of technical issues minutes after the launch, organizers said on Thursday, the latest hiccup for an event already hit by a year-long delay and high-profile runner cancellations.

“We are experiencing some technical difficulties. We’ll be back shortly,” the Tokyo 2020 live feed on the organizers’ website showed.