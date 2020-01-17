Giant Olympic rings installed as Tokyo enters final stretch

Giant Olympic Rings are installed at the waterfront area, with the Rainbow Bridge in the background, ahead of an official inauguration ceremony, six months before the opening of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games, at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan January 17, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo 2020 organizers on Friday began the installation of a giant Olympic rings monument in the shadow of the city’s Rainbow Bridge.

The five interlocking rings will be installed at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo Bay, the site for the marathon swimming and triathlon events at this year’s Games.

The monument, built in Yokohama and brought to the Tokyo waterfront area atop a salvage barge, is 32.6 meters wide and stands 15.3 meters tall.

It will be officially inaugurated at a ceremony on Jan. 24, exactly six months before the start of the Olympics.

During the Aug. 25 - Sept. 6 Paralympic Games, the monument will be replaced with the Paralympic symbol.