Tokyo 2020 president: shocked at creative head's derogatory comments on entertainer

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto speaks during a news conference regarding the report of a Japanese weekly magazine, in Tokyo, Japan March 18, 2021. Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - The president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee said she was shocked and surprised at its creative head’s derogatory comments about a female Japanese entertainer.

“It should have never happened,” President Seiko Hashimoto said at a news conference. She said she accepted his resignation offer, considering gender equality as a priority for the organisation.

Tokyo Olympics creative head Hiroshi Sasaki, who handles the opening and closing ceremonies for the Games, said he had resigned over his derogatory comments.