International spectators to be barred from entering Japan for Olympics

By Reuters Staff

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Organising Committee said on Saturday that international spectators will not be allowed to enter Japan during the Olympic Games which are scheduled for this summer.

Olympic and Paralympic tickets purchased by overseas residents will be refunded, it said in a statement.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were postponed last year to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Alexander Smith

