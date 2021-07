FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, is seen through a traffic sign at Tokyo Metropolitan Government Office building in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Olympic organisers will decide on holding the Games without spectators in Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures during a five-way-talks meeting to be held on Thursday evening, the Asahi daily newspaper said on Thursday.