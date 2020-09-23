Japan PM Suga, IOC head Bach speak by phone - Kyodo

FILE PHOTO: Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference following his confirmation as Prime Minister of Japan in Tokyo, Japan September 16, 2020. Carl Court/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach spoke by telephone on Wednesday and had a discussion about holding a successful Games, Kyodo News quoted Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto as saying.

It was the first discussion between the two since Suga became prime minister last week.

Organisers are studying how to hold a safe Summer Olympics next year, after the Games were postponed this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.