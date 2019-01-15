Japan's Olympic Committee head denies impropriety in 2020 bid procedures

Tsunekazu Takeda, President of the Japanese Olympic committee, attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - The head of Japan’s Olympic Committee confirmed on Tuesday that he was questioned by French authorities in December but repeated his denial that there was anything improper involved in Tokyo’s bid for the 2020 Games.

Tsunekazu Takeda told a packed news conference there were no reasons to doubt any part of Japan’s dealings with a Singaporean consultancy in connection with Tokyo’s bid and that he would cooperate fully with French authorities to dispel every doubt.

He made similar denials in a statement released on Friday.