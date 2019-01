FILE PHOTO: Tsunekazu Takeda, President of the Japanese Olympic committee, attends a news conference during the 127th International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Monaco December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Olympic Committee head Tsunekazu Takeda said on Friday he has not been indicted by French authorities and that no improper actions such as bribery took place in connection with Tokyo’s successful 2020 Summer Games bid.

A judicial source in France on Friday said Takeda, a retired equestrian sportsman, was indicted last month by the national financial prosecutor’s office in Paris.