Tokyo Olympic organisers say no doubts or objections from partners about Japan's games

FILE PHOTO: Bystanders watch as giant Olympic rings are reinstalled at the waterfront area at Odaiba Marine Park, in Tokyo, Japan December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Representatives from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic organising committee told reporters on Thursday there were no doubts or objections from any of its partners about Japan hosting the Summer Games scheduled to begin in July.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic organising committee president Yoshiro Mori said Thomas Bach, the head of the International Olympic Committee, had asked Tokyo officials for an update on Japan’s vaccination roll-out.