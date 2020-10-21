Almost 80% of Tokyo Games volunteers concerned about COVID-19 - survey

Officials acting the role of spectators practice social distancing, during a test session hosted by Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, ahead of the summer games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease outbreak, at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Almost 80% of volunteers for next year’s rearranged Summer Olympics are concerned about the spread of the novel coronavirus, a Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) survey showed.

The Games were postponed until 2021 because of the pandemic and the survey of over 13,000 volunteers found almost half were also worried about the impact the delay will have “on the level of enthusiasm”.

In response to the findings, TMG said it has been creating “infection control manuals” to ensure a safe and secure environment for volunteer activities and that further training would be provided.

Online training will continue until March when the volunteers will be notified of which role they will fill at the Games, which begin in July.