80% of venues secured for next year's Games: Tokyo 2020 CEO Muto

FILE PHOTO: Toshiro Muto, Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee Chief Executive Officer, attends a news conference after Tokyo 2020 Executive Board Meeting, during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tokyo, Japan March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo 2020 organisers announced on Friday that 80% of the venues required to run a successful Olympics have been secured ahead of next year’s rearranged Games.

In the original plan for the Olympics due to start next month, 43 venues, including eight new sites built for the Games, were included.

The National Stadium, set to host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, is one of the venues that has been successfully secured for 2021.