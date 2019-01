FILE PHOTO : Tsunekazu Takeda, President of the Japanese Olympic committee, attends a news conference during the 127th International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Monaco December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - The head of Japan’s Olympic Committee, Tsunekazu Takeda, has been indicted in France on corruption allegations, a judicial source confirmed on Friday.

He was indicted by the national financial prosecutor’s office in Paris last month, the source said.

The indictment was first reported by French newspaper Le Monde.