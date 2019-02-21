Paris proposes breakdancing among four sports for 2024 Games

FILE PHOTO: Olympic rings to celebrate the IOC official announcement that Paris won the 2024 Olympic bid are seen in front of the Eiffel Tower at the Trocadero square in Paris, France, September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Breakdancing will become an Olympic sport in 2024 if the International Olympic Committee backs the inclusion of four sports proposed by the Paris Olympics organizers.

The Paris 2024 organizing committee said on Thursday the four sports - also including surfing, skateboarding and sport climbing - would reflect the French capital’s identity and help take the Games out of stadiums and into the streets.

The organizers said they wanted to deliver a Games that were “in keeping with the times and inspire new audiences and attract young people ... and which can be played anywhere and anytime in urban and other environments.”

Skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing will all be making their debuts in the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Under new IOC rules first introduced for the Tokyo Games, Olympic host cities can hand-pick sports and propose them for inclusion in those Games if they are popular in that country and add to the Games’ appeal.

The IOC needs to approve the French proposals before they can be formally added to the Paris Games sports program.