Olympics: Salt Lake City selected for potential 2030 Winter games bid

FILE PHOTO: Mountains rise up behind the Salt Lake City skyline and the Utah State Capitol building, November 21, 2012. REUTERS/George Frey

(Reuters) - Salt Lake City has been selected by the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) for a potential bid to host the Winter Olympics in 2030.

The USOC board of directors has expressed interest in bidding for future Winter Games but has not determined when a formal bid might be submitted, the USOC said in a statement on Friday.

The selection affords the USOC and Salt Lake City the opportunity to move forward with the International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s ongoing dialogue phase.

Salt Lake City hosted the 2002 Winter Olympics.