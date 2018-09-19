North, South Korea agree to pursue joint 2032 Olympic Games bid

SEOUL (Reuters) - The two Koreas have agreed to pursue a bid to co-host the 2032 Olympic Games, they said in a joint statement on Wednesday following a summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as they arrive for their meeting at the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 18, 2018. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

The statement also said they had agreed to “participate jointly” at international competitions including the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The idea of a joint bid to host the Summer Games in 2032 was floated last week by Seoul’s Sports Minister Do Jong-hwan.

Do said that co-hosting the Games would build on the success of this year’s Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, where North Korea’s participation helped ease tensions on the peninsula.