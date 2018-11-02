Sports News
November 2, 2018 / 8:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

Olympics: North, South Korea to send letter to IOC on joint 2032 bid

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - The two Koreas agreed at a meeting on Friday to send a letter to the International Olympic Committee confirming that they want to co-host the 2032 Summer Games, they said in a joint statement.

Sports officials from both sides held talks to discuss ways of expanding sports exchanges. The statement also said they agreed to form a combined team to compete in the men’s Handball World Championship in Germany next year.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed to pursue the joint Olympics bid at their summit in Pyongyang in September.

Athletes from North and South Korea marched under a unified peninsula flag at the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics earlier this year, and the two Koreas have seen a significant thaw in tensions since.

Indonesia and India have also expressed an interest in hosting the Summer Games in 2032.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.