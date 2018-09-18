Insurer Allianz to sign up as Olympics sponsor for 2021-2028

BERLIN (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz said on Tuesday it had agreed to become a global Olympic sponsor for a four-Games period between 2021-2028, in the latest addition to the International Olympic Committee’s top tier sponsorship program.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of insurer Allianz SE is seen on the company building in Puteaux at the financial and business district of La Defense near Paris, outside Paris, France, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Allianz, eager to access the Games’ young global audience and wider sports community, will see its logo used at the Summer Olympics in Paris in 2024 and Los Angeles four years later, as well as the Winter Games in 2022 in Beijing and in 2026.

The insurer will become the IOC’s 14th top sponsor.