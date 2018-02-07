Snowboarding-Briton Ormerod fractures wrist in training

(Reuters) - Snowboarder Katie Ormerod, one of Britain’s big medal hopes, has fractured her wrist just days before the start of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

The 20-year-old showed off her cast on Instagram on Wednesday.

”First training day and the course is awesome,“ she said. ”Unfortunately I slipped off a rail in training and fractured my wrist.

“I‘m all good and looking forward to continuing to train and getting ready to compete on Sunday.”

Ormerod, who will compete in slopestyle and big air, last year in Moscow became the first Briton to win a World Cup big air title. She was also third in slopestyle at the 2016 X Games in Aspen.

She has been tipped to match or better the performance of Jenny Jones, whose bronze in snowboard slopestyle in Sochi four years ago was the nation’s first medal on snow.