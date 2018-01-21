FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 21, 2018 / 4:14 PM / in 3 hours

Biathlon: Frenchman Fourcade wins last race before Olympics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - France’s Martin Fourcade underlined his Olympic biathlon credentials when he won the last race before the Pyeongchang Games, the mass start in Antholz-Anterselva in Italy on Sunday.

Fourcade, the World Cup overall leader, made two mistakes at the first shooting session, before getting his composure back and taking a comfortable victory. His main rival, Norway’s Johannes Boe, finished a distant sixth.

The 29-year-old, who already has two Olympic gold medals and 11 world titles, snatched his 15th podium finish in as many World Cup races this season.

“I raced smartly, and I even spared myself for the last lap but I didn’t even need that energy,” said Fourcade.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis

