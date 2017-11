LAUSANNE (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday it had banned three Russian bobsledders - Aleksandr Kasyanov, Aleksei Pushkarev and Ilvir Khuzin - for life over doping allegations related to the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

