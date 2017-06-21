FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
After McDonald's exit, IOC and Intel forge Olympic tie-up to 2024
#Technology News
June 21, 2017

After McDonald's exit, IOC and Intel forge Olympic tie-up to 2024

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Intel logo is shown at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 13, 2017.

ZURICH (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee will partner with Intel (INTC.O) through 2024, the IOC said on Wednesday, bringing in the U.S. technology group after McDonald's (MCD.N) last week ended a tie-up three years early.

Intel's partnership with the IOC will focus on bringing its technology including virtual reality, artificial intelligence and drones to help enhance the Olympic Games, the IOC said in a statement.

McDonald's exited its 41-year Olympics sponsorship amid a push by the U.S. fast-food giant to focus on its core business as well as rising sponsorship costs and declining TV ratings.

Reporting by John Miller, Editing by Michael Shields

