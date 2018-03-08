IOC to implement 25 recommendations to promote gender equality

(Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is to implement 25 recommendations from its Gender Equality Review Project which aims to promote non-discrimination and greater participation by women across all aspects of sport, it said on Thursday.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters is pictured on the day of an Executive Board meeting on sanctions for Russian athletes in Lausanne, Switzerland December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The project, endorsed by the IOC executive board last month, covers areas including sport, portrayal, funding, governance and human resources and aims to create a roadmap to advance gender equality within and beyond the Olympic movement.

The release of the IOC’s recommendations coincides with International Women’s Day.

“We are certain that through the implementation of the 25 IOC Gender Equality Recommendations, we as the Olympic Movement – athletes, officials, commissions, federations and executives – can take real steps to enact effective change together,” IOC President Thomas Bach said.

“It is not just the right thing to do. It is in the interest of us all – the fans, the families, and every girl and woman who has been able to fully realize her dreams through athletic participation.

“As the leader of the Olympic Movement, the IOC has an important responsibility to take action when it comes to gender equality – a basic human right of profound importance and a fundamental principle of the Olympic Charter,” Bach added.

The IOC said a more detailed report would follow later this month.