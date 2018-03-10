IOC strengthens Paralympics partnership with new deal

(Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympics Committee (IPC) have signed a landmark long-term partnership deal until at least 2032, the governing bodies said on Saturday.

Close up of athletes wheelchair. The Paralympic Winter Games, PyeongChang, South Korea, Tuesday 6th March 2018. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters

The new deal adds to the existing co-operation agreements that were signed before the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games in London, with the IOC continuing to make it obligatory for Olympic hosts to also stage the Paralympics.

The two organizations will also work towards increasing visibility for the Paralympic Games along with the development and implementation the Olympic Agenda 2020, which dictates a strategy for the future of the Games.

Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics - Opening ceremony - Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium - Pyeongchang, South Korea - March 9, 2018 - A general view of the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

“Enhancing the cooperation between the Olympic and Paralympic Movement was one of the key recommendations of Olympic Agenda 2020,” IOC President Thomas Bach said a day after the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games kicked off in PyeongChang.

“Therefore, the IOC is pleased to strengthen its substantial support to the IPC and the entire Paralympic Movement because we share so many of the same values and objectives.”

The IOC will continue to provide financial stability for the IPC, benefiting Paralympic athletes and organizers for the next 14 years.

“Strengthening the relationship with the IOC and securing the future of the IPC and the Paralympic Movement was my number one priority when I was elected as IPC President last September,” IPC President Andrew Parsons said.