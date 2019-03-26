Japan's Takeda no longer an IOC member: IOC

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Olympic Committee President Tsunekazu Takeda looks on while addressing the media after JOC board of directors meeting in Tokyo, Japan, March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) chief Tsunekazu Takeda, who is under investigation in France for suspected corruption and will step down from his role in June, is no longer an International Olympic Committee member, the IOC said on Tuesday.

Takeda said last week he would step down from the JOC when his term ends and would also resign from the IOC. The Olympic body, however, said his membership ended on Tuesday.

“The IOC Executive Board recognized the resignation of Tsunekazu Takeda,” IOC spokesman Mark Adams told a news conference after a meeting of the executive board.

“With this recognition and in accordance with IOC regulation his secession of IOC membership takes immediate effect.”

French prosecutors have questioned Takeda in Paris and placed him under formal investigation in December for suspected corruption in Tokyo’s successful bid to host the 2020 Summer Games.

Takeda, who was president of the 2020 bid committee, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Takeda had been head of the JOC since 2001 and his resignation leaves a cloud hanging over both the national committee and the organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Games.