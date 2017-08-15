FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics: More than 2,000 mascot applications received for Tokyo
August 15, 2017 / 10:31 AM

Olympics: More than 2,000 mascot applications received for Tokyo

2 Min Read

Images, using projection-mapping technology, are beamed on a building of Tokyo Metropolitan Government Office during a countdown event to mark three years until the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan July 24, 2017.Toru Hanai

(Reuters) - A total of 2,042 mascot designs have been received for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after a competition launched earlier this month invited Japanese residents to submit their proposals, Games organizers said on Tuesday.

According to the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, a quarter of the total applicants were in their teens or 20s, while almost half of the submissions were received from people aged 30 to 49.

There were 1,774 individual submissions and 268 group submissions, while several entries were created as a part of elementary school club projects.

"Given the difficult conditions attached to the submissions, the number received was a satisfactory figure," the organizers said in a statement.

"The judging process will begin on Aug. 22, with the process going until the field is narrowed down to three or four final candidates.

"Elementary school classes nationwide will vote on the final candidates from Dec. 11 to Jan. 19, with the final mascot selection expected to be announced at the beginning of February."

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru

