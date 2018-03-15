FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
March 15, 2018 / 4:31 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sports court upholds four-year ban for Polish weightlifter Zielinski

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Thursday confirmed a four-year period of ineligibility for Tomasz Zielinski, a Polish weightlifter who tested positive for a banned substance two years ago.

Poland's Tomasz Bernard Zielinski lifts on the men's 94Kg group B weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Zielinski, who won a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics, was given a four-year ban after testing positive for 19-Norandrosterone during a doping control during the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

CAS rejected Zielinski’s appeal, deciding “it could not conclude otherwise than that the athlete had committed the anti-doping rule violation intentionally. Furthermore, the Panel did not find any reasons to reduce the four-year period of ineligibility”.

Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.