Yum China named as sponsor for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

FILE PHOTO: The booth of fast food restaurant company Yum China Holdings Inc. is seen at an investment and trade fair in Hefei, Anhui province, China May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

(Reuters) - Yum China Holdings Inc was named as an official retail food services sponsor for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the KFC operator in China said on Monday.

Yum China’s brands, including KFC and Pizza Hut, will be on site at the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing.

The company, a licensee of Yum Brands Inc in mainland China, was also named as an official sponsor of the Chinese Olympic Committee through the end of 2024.

The 2022 Winter Olympics is scheduled to be held in February.