Olympus unit pleads guilty to resolve U.S. duodenoscope probe

(Reuters) - An Olympus Corp subsidiary pleaded guilty on Monday and agreed to pay $85 million to resolve charges that it failed to file reports with U.S. regulators regarding infections connected to its duodenoscopes while continuing to sell the medical devices used to view the gastrointestinal tract.

Olympus Medical Systems Corp and Hisao Yabe, a former senior executive at the company in Japan, pleaded guilty in federal court in Newark, New Jersey to distributing misbranded medical devices, the U.S. Justice Department said.

As part of a plea deal, U.S. District Judge Stanley Chesler sentenced Olympus to pay an $80 million fine and forfeit $5 million, the department said.

Olympus in a statement said it has agreed to undertake steps to enhance its regulatory affairs processes and procedures and that the investigation did not identify any direct harm to patients caused by its failure to file the reports.

A lawyer for Yabe, 62, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 27 and faces a maximum of one year in prison, the Justice Department said.

Duodenoscopes are flexible tubes with lighted video equipment that are snaked down a patient’s throat to diagnose or treat disorders of the gastrointestinal tract.

The duodenum is the first part of the small intestine just beyond the stomach. Physicians perform about 500,000 procedures with duodenoscopes every year in the United States.

Prosecutors said the Tokyo-based company admitted that in 2012 and 2013 it failed to file with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration adverse event reports relating to infections in Europe connected to its TJF-Q180V duodenoscope.

The FDA compiles reports of illnesses and injuries associated with drugs and devices it has approved in order to monitor potential problems that crop up once they are on the market. Improperly sterilized duodenoscopes can lead to serious infections upon reuse.

The Justice Department said adverse events Olympus failed to report included the infection of 22 patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa in the Netherlands in early 2012 and the infection of three patients in France in November 2012.

Prosecutors said that Yabe was personally responsible for the failure to file the information with the FDA relating to infections in the Netherlands when he was Olympus’s top regulatory official.