Activist investor ValueAct has $612 million stake in Japan's Olympus

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund ValueAct Capital has become a major shareholder in Japanese medical equipment and camera maker Olympus Corp (7733.T) with a 5.04 percent stake that is worth around $612 million at current shares prices.

The stake hike comes at a time when activist investment is gaining momentum in Japan, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe advocating shareholders raise issues and have constructive dialogue with firms to strengthen corporate governance.

The reason behind buying Olympus shares is pure investment, ValueAct said in a regulatory filing on Thursday, adding that it would also give company management advice or make important proposals depending on circumstances.

Olympus, in a statement, said it would “continue to hold an active dialogue (with ValueAct) as one of many shareholders and foster mutual understanding over our growth strategy”.

An Olympus spokesman declined to comment any further when contacted by Reuters.

Olympus shares closed at 3,860 yen on Thursday.

ValueAct’s stake nearly matches the 5.05 percent stake owned as of end-March by Sony Corp (6758.T), which was Olympus’ third-largest shareholder at the time.

The filing shows ValueAct has been gradually building up its stake in Olympus over the past two months, reaching a mandatory public disclosure of ownership of over 5 percent.

Representatives of the fund did not immediately reply to emails seeking comment outside regular business hours.