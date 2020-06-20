BP to output from Oman's Khazzan gas field to 1.5 bcf by end-2020

FILE PHOTO: Signage at a BP petrol station in London, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - BP plans to produce an additional 500 million cubic feet of gas from Oman’s Khazzan field, known as Ghazir, by the end of 2020, the state news agency quoted the company’s Oman boss as saying on Saturday.

“Gas production from Khazzan project is currently up to one billion cubic feet (bcf) and it will increase to 1.5 bcf per day, in addition to around 35,000 barrels per day of gas condensate (light oil),” Mohammed Al Ojaili told the news agency.

Construction of facilities has nearly finished, Al Ojaili added, with 126 of 300 wells drilled.

Investment in the Ghazir project as of the end of the first quarter of the year stood at about $9.3 billion out of a total estimated at $16 billion.

BP resumed gas production at the Khazzan field in early April following a three-week planned shutdown.

The British company in 2013 signed a 30-year deal to develop the Khazzan tight gas project, one of the largest upstream projects in the small Gulf state.