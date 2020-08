Oman moves foreign, finance ministers from Sultan's remit in government revamp

DUBAI (Reuters) - Oman on Tuesday designated ministers of foreign affairs and finance, titles formerly held by the ruling Sultan, in a broad restructuring of its government administration, state TV said.

Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al Busaidi became foreign minister and Sultan bin Salem bin Saeed al-Habsi became finance minister.

Oman previously had a minister responsible for financial affairs and a minister responsible for foreign affairs, whose briefs were overseen by the Sultan.