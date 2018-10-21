FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
October 21, 2018 / 1:36 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Malaysia's Petronas buys 10 percent stake in Oman's Al Khazzan field

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) said on Sunday its subsidiary would buy a 10 percent stake in Oman’s Al Khazzan gas field, following a bidding exercise held by the exploration arm of state-owned Oman Oil Company.

A Petronas logo at their office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

The Petronas unit, PC Oman Ventures Ltd, would acquire the stake in Block 61 of the field, which is expected to produce around 1.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day by 2020. 

“Completion of the transaction is subject to closing conditions,” Petronas said in a statement.

“Further information will be made available, as and when appropriate.”  

Oman Oil Company Exploration and Production (OOCEP) said in a statement on Twitter that the sale was “subject to approval from the Sultanate of Oman’s government and other closing conditions”.

OOCEP holds a 40 percent stake in the block, while Britain’s BP holds the remaining 60 percent.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.