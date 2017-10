DUBAI (Reuters) - Oman Oil Exploration and Production, the exploration arm of state-owned Oman Oil, has raised a $1 billion pre-export financing loan, a company source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The loan, a five-year facility, was coordinated by Natixis and Societe Generale, the source said.

The loan was oversubscribed and “competitively priced”, the source added, without disclosing further details.