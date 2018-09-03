FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
September 3, 2018 / 6:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

Oman expects oil prices to stay between $70-$80 per barrel this year: WAF

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Oman’s Oil Minister Mohammed bin Hamad al-Rumhi said on Monday he expects oil prices to remain between $70 to $80 a barrel this year, Omani news website WAF reported on Twitter.

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates are the only three countries that have the capacity to increase oil production, he said at an oil conference in Oman.

OPEC and its allies pledged on June 22-23 to return to 100 percent compliance with their agreement to reduce their combined output by 1.8 million bpd. The pact was first implemented in January 2017.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.