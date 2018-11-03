Oman's Duqm Refinery signs $4.6 billion Sharia-compliant project financing

DUBAI (Reuters) - Oman’s Duqm Refinery said on Saturday it had signed a $4.61 billion multi-sourced Sharia compliant project financing agreement.

“The financing is provided by 29 reputed financial institutions from 13 countries; insurance and guarantees are provided by three major export credit agencies,” Duqm Refinery said in a Twitter post.

The financing is the largest project financing and the largest Sharia-compliant facility for a green field project in Oman, it added.