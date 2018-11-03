Commodities
November 3, 2018 / 9:48 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Oman's Duqm Refinery signs $4.6 billion Sharia-compliant project financing

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Oman’s Duqm Refinery said on Saturday it had signed a $4.61 billion multi-sourced Sharia compliant project financing agreement.

“The financing is provided by 29 reputed financial institutions from 13 countries; insurance and guarantees are provided by three major export credit agencies,” Duqm Refinery said in a Twitter post.

The financing is the largest project financing and the largest Sharia-compliant facility for a green field project in Oman, it added.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.