FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
May 24, 2018 / 2:02 PM / in an hour

Oman's Salalah airport to close for 24 hours starting midnight due to storm - authorities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Oman will close the country’s second largest airport in Salalah starting midnight (2000 GMT) on Thursday for 24 hours due to a tropical storm, the Public Authority for Civil Aviation announced.

Yemen declared a state of emergency on Socotra on Thursday after the storm flooded several villages and left at least 17 people missing, government officials said. The storm is expected to hit southern Yemen and the coast of neighboring Oman on Thursday, Oman’s state news agency reported.

Reporting by Sarah Dadouch; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.