FILE PHOTO: Oman's ruler Sultan Qaboos looks on before the start of the 17th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit December 7, 1996. REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Oman’s high military council on Saturday called on the country’s ruling family council to convene in order to choose a new ruler following the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who died on Friday evening, state media said, carrying a statement from the military council.