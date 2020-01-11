Oman's new ruler promises to keep good ties with all nations

FILE PHOTO - Oman's Culture and Heritage Minister Sayed Haitham bin Tariq Al Said is pictured during a trophy presentation at the end of the Arabian Gulf Cup final soccer match between Oman and Saudi Arabia in Muscat January 17, 2009. REUTERS/Tariq AlAli/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Oman’s new ruler Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said promised on Saturday to maintain the Gulf Arab state’s foreign policy which he said was built on peaceful coexistence and maintaining friendly ties with all nations.

In a speech broadcast on state television, he also called for efforts to develop the relatively small oil producer, continuing the path of his predecessor Sultan Qaboos bin Said who died on Friday. Qaboos, who built modern Oman, had acted as a regional mediator.