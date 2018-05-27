Oman advises Dhofar businesses to close after cyclone hits

DUBAI (Reuters) - Oman has advised all private sector establishments in Dhofar region to shut down for three days after Cyclone Mekunu hit the southern part of the Gulf Arab country.

General view after Cyclone Mekunu in Salalah, Oman May 26, 2018. Oman News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

The labour ministry declared a three-day holiday for companies and establishments in the private sector, state news agency ONA reported on Sunday.

The central bank issued a circular announcing a three-day holiday starting on Sunday for money exchange houses, banks, finance and leasing companies in Dhofar.

Cyclone Mekunu hit southern Yemen and the coast of neighboring Oman over the weekend, resulting in several fatalities.

Sembcorp Salalah Water and Power Co SSPW.OM, which operates an electricity generation and seawater desalination plant in Oman, said its water production plant had been shut down temporarily because of rough seas because of a tropical storm.