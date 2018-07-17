Ad firm Omnicom beats profit estimates on European demand

(Reuters) - U.S. advertising company Omnicom Group Inc’s (OMC.N) second-quarter profit topped analysts’ estimates, helped by higher client spending in Europe and lower U.S. taxes.

Omnicom on Tuesday also reported a 2 percent rise in organic revenue - a closely watched measure that excludes foreign exchange rate changes and mergers. Analysts, on average, had expected a 2.3 percent rise, according to research firm FactSet.

Counted among the world’s “Big Four” traditional ad companies, Omnicom faces competition from consulting firms such as Accenture (ACN.N), IBM (IBM.N) and Deloitte, as well as internet giants Google (GOOGL.O) and Facebook (FB.O).

Omnicom has been able to offset some of its large customer losses in North America with gains in Europe, where organic revenue grew 11.2 percent in the quarter. Organic revenue fell 0.9 percent in North America.

Omnicom, whose clients include Apple (AAPL.O), McDonald’s Corp (MCD.N) and Adidas (ADSGn.DE), said net income attributable to the company rose to $364.2 million, or $1.60 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $328.6 million, or $1.40 per share.

Excluding one-time items, New-York based Omnicom earned $1.60 per share, edging past analysts’ expectations of $1.54 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 1.8 percent to $3.86 billion, missing analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion.