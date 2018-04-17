FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2018 / 10:49 AM / Updated 14 minutes ago

Ad firm Omnicom's revenue rises 1.2 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. advertising company Omnicom Group Inc’s (OMC.N) revenue rose 1.2 percent in the first quarter, as it benefited from higher spending by businesses in Europe.

Revenue rose to $3.63 billion in the quarter ended March 31, from $3.59 billion, Omnicom said.

    Omnicom, whose big clients include Apple (AAPL.O), McDonald’s Corp (MCD.N) and Adidas (ADSGn.DE), said net income attributable to the company rose to $264.1 million, or $1.14 per share, from $241.8 million, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.

    Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
